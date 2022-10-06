SOUTH BEND — The Ghostbusters are coming to South Bend.
The Indiana Trust Pops Series at the South Bend Symphony Orchestra will present the 1980s fan-favorite with a live orchestra playing alongside the full movie at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Morris Performing Arts Center, 211 N. Michigan St., a news release stated.
Follow along with the film as the Ghostbusting crew — Peter Venkman, Ray Stantz, Egon Spengler, and Winston Zeddemore — and the South Bend Symphony Orchestra amplify the humor, fear, and fun of each scene. As guest conductor, Erik Ochsner’s energy, attention to detail, and precise synchronization will lead both orchestra and audience through the film in a whole new way.
To expand on the fun, The Kalamazoo Ghostbusters will be present outside the Morris, complete with movie-accurate props for a family fun event. Guests are encouraged to come in Halloween costumes to keep the spirit of the season (but please, no weapons).
Tickets for the program, as well as a season schedule or 2022-23 Indiana Trust Pops Series subscription are available at www.southbendsymphony.org, or by calling the 574-232-6343, or by contacting the Morris’ Box Office.