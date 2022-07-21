SOUTH BEND — The South Bend Symphony Orchestra recently announced its 2022-23 season board of directors appointments.
The new appointments include Donna Lamberti as president of the board, Marvin Curtis as vice president and Breighan Boeskool as secretary.
In addition, Susan Ohmer and Mark Ross joined the board as directors. John Seidl will remain as the symphony’s treasurer.
Lamberti has been actively involved with the symphony for over 20 years as a patron and board member. As executive vice president at Christian Brothers Services, she brings a wealth of experience, including 30 years of experience as a CPA in accounting and non-profit leadership roles.
As president, she follows John Axelberg, CEO of South Bend-based General Stamping & Metalworks.
“I am honored and humbled to serve as next year’s president during South Bend Symphony Orchestra’s 90th anniversary season,” Lamberti said. “Music has such a profound influence on our community life.”
As Dean Emeritus of the Raclin School of the Arts at Indiana University South Bend, Curtis, a long-time board member, was instrumental in creating and building the symphony’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration concerts and will continue chairing the symphony’s Equity, Diversity & Inclusion Committee.
Boeskool joins the board as secretary. Her extensive training in music theory and data visualization are a perfect fit for a 21st Century symphony. Having served on the symphony’s Finance Committee throughout the 2021-22 season, Boeskool will have expanded oversight over the symphony’s committees in her new role.
“We are thrilled to welcome and elevate these community leaders to the board and grateful for their ongoing commitment to the symphony’s mission,” said Justus Zimmerman, executive director of the symphony. “Their diverse backgrounds, history of service, and professional accomplishments are the leadership qualities we need.
“As we embark on our 90th season, the caliber of this organization, from the music to the board, has only increased,” he added. “I couldn’t be more excited to work with our new officers and directors.”
NEW BOARD DIRECTORS
Before her retirement in May 2022, Susan Ohmer taught at the University of Notre Dame since 1998 after earning her doctorate in cinema studies from New York University and serving as a visiting assistant professor at the University of Michigan from 1997-1998.
As an administrator at Notre Dame, she served as a Provost’s Fellow from 2007-2009, as assistant provost form 2009-2010, interim director of the Hesburgh Libraries from 2010-2011, and from 2011-2013 led Digital ND, a campus-wide initiative to streamline and strengthen digital work at Notre Dame.
Ohmer’s professional service includes serving as a board member and officer of the Society for Cinema and Media Studies from 2003-2006 and as co-editor of the journal The Moving Image from 2012-2019. She has also served on the boards of directors of the South Bend Museum of Art and of WNIT, the public broadcasting station, where she chaired the board from 2015-2020.
Mark Ross is a senior research scientist at the Notre Dame Turbomachinery Laboratory where he leads fundamental research efforts in the Front-Stage Core Compressor and Advanced Noise Control Fan facilities.
He serves as a technical advisor to NDTL project teams on test engineering, experimental methods and data analysis.
Ross holds a Ph.D. in aerospace engineering from the University of Notre Dame. His doctoral research focused on developing a physics-based approach to circumferential groove casing treatment design for transonic axial compressors.
Ross’ research interests include casing treatment technologies for aerodynamic, aeromechanical and aeroacoustic applications in compressors. He is also interested in aerodynamic and aeromechanical impacts of distorted inflows on fans and compressors, reacting flows, and novel control technologies for noise reduction from vehicles and propulsors.
ABOUT THE SYMPHONY
Celebrating its 90th season, the South Bend Symphony Orchestra is the region’s only professional orchestra and is committed to engaging the community in all it does.
In addition to being recognized by the National Endowment for the Arts and other state and local arts funding organizations, the South Bend Symphony Orchestra is the recipient of the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County’s Leighton Award for Nonprofit Excellence, which recognizes the best-run nonprofit organization in St. Joseph County.
To learn more about the South Bend Symphony Orchestra visit www.southbendsymphony.org.