ELKHART — School buses are changing.
At least the Michiana Area Council on Governments hopes they are, and they honored South Bend Community School Corp. at the 2023 Partners for Clear Air Luncheon Wednesday for leading the way as the school district piloted the first electric school buses in the region.
Funds for the district’s two new buses were sourced from the Indiana Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust Fund Grant and Indiana Michigan Power. A total of $822,354 in support allowed the district to spend around $22,000.
“We want to have an effect in our community as we do in our schools,” said SBCSC Director of Transportation LaToya King.
The district received the buses in January, having ordered them about a year earlier.
“These buses represent just part of our efforts to build a more effective transportation department, with immediate benefits to the students who ride these buses and no longer breathe diesel fumes on a daily basis,” King said.
For now, they’re collecting data, educating the district’s five transportation technicians, and drivers on how to maintain the new buses.
“I’m definitely looking forward to getting additional electric buses, but we’re just kind of getting our feet wet,” she said.
A diesel bus costs the district about $418,000, while an electric bus without grant funding, King estimates closer to $850,000. She said adding more later on at fund cost would be something the district would have to access, but for now, while the grants are available, they’ll continue applying for them.
“The price of diesel has gone up so we’re definitely saving on the diesel,” she added. “As we go through the first year, we will assess how much money we are actually saving.”
The district also had to install charging infrastructure for their new green buses. King said it was one of the main challenges of the project.
Drive Clean Indiana Executive Director Carl Lisek said that the goal is that charging stations will become more readily available and school buses, as well as the general public with electric vehicles, will be able to charge almost anywhere. Drive Clean Indiana is currently working on charging stations along I-80, for example.
“We work as grant funding becomes available, and all the grant funding is a little bit different,” he explained.
Drive Clean Indiana works to support school districts with various workshops and coalitions to provide education to schools interested in clean initiatives. It’s one of many groups involved in developing green solutions across the state.
For now, the South Bend district uses its two electric buses on daily routes rather than for field trips. According to MACOG, 30,000 gallons of diesel will be displaced as a result of the transition.
MACOG also honored several other local initiatives at the Wednesday luncheon.
• Viewrail in Goshen was recognized for the largest direct investment in solar by a manufacturer in the region, installing nearly 4,000 solar panels on six manufacturing buildings for a total of nearly 2MW going online in 2022. It amounts to a saving equivalent to that of almost 200 homes.
• Elkhart city was recognized for the River Greenway Trail and connecting local trails into the regional trail network through improvements along four miles connecting the Riverwalk to American Park, Studebaker Park, and Elkhart Environmental Center, which also connects to the regional Mapleheart Trail leading into Goshen.
• Clubhouse of St. Joseph County was recognized for offsetting 80% of its annual electricity as a participant in the City of South Bend’s Energy Assistance and Solar Savings Initiative.