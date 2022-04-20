ELKHART — A South Bend man was killed in a three-vehicle collision on C.R. 17 late Saturday evening.
According to Elkhart County deputies, Doniven Britton, 21, South Bend, was driving his vehicle north in the southbound lanes of the 58000 block of C.R. 17 at 10:46 p.m. Saturday when he reportedly sideswiped the driver’s side of a second vehicle before colliding head-on with a third vehicle. Britton was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The driver of the second vehicle, Esmeralda Arellano, 41, Goshen, and a passenger in Arellano’s vehicle, Modesta Yepes, 51, Goshen, were transported to Goshen Hospital for treatment of neck, chest and leg pain resulting from the collision.
The driver of the third vehicle, Lee Parker, 31, Bangor, Michigan, complained of chest pain and was treated at the scene.
The case remains under investigation.
