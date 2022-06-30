GOSHEN — A South Bend man was handed down a 15-year prison sentence on a Level 2 felony charge of dealing in a Schedule I controlled substance during Elkhart County Circuit Court proceedings Thursday morning.
Michael Cross Jr., who was sentenced by Judge Michael Christofeno, recently pleaded guilty to the Level 2 felony drug charge, as well as a Class A misdemeanor charge of carrying a handgun without a license. A third, Class B misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana was dismissed as part of a plea agreement accepted by the court.
According to court documents, the three charges stem from Cross Jr.’s arrest in Elkhart County back in April of 2021.
Prior to his sentencing Thursday, Cross Jr. was granted an opportunity to issue a final statement regarding his case, during which he noted that he has taken responsibility for his past actions and wants to do better for his three children.
“I just appreciate the opportunity to try to get my life together,” Cross Jr. told Christofeno. “You definitely won’t see me here again, I’m sure of that.”
Under his plea agreement, Cross Jr. was sentenced to 15 years at the Indiana Department of Correction with 10 years suspended and 10 years of reporting probation for the Level 2 felony. The remaining five-year executed sentence will be served on alternative placement at Michiana Community Corrections.
In addition, Cross Jr. was also ordered to pay court costs; fined $7,000, which was then suspended; ordered to pay a $200 drug interdiction fee; ordered to provide a DNA sample at his cost if he has not yet done so; and ordered to have an addictions evaluation and follow-up treatment.
As for the Class A misdemeanor charge, Cross Jr. was sentenced to one year at the Elkhart County jail, also to be served on alternative placement at MCC.
Christofeno noted that the sentences for counts 1 and 2 will be served concurrently.
Prior to Cross Jr.’s sentencing, Christofeno wished him well, and encouraged him to honor what he felt was a very favorable plea agreement, calling it a “huge gift.”
“I want you to listen to me closely. I almost didn’t accept this plea,” Christofeno said. “This is your second chance. You blow this, and I guarantee you, you will be at the DOC for the remainder of those 15 years, do you hear me?
“You have a choice between those three children or drugs,” he added. “You better pick those three children.”
HILDEBRANT SENTENCING
Also Thursday, David Hildebrant was given a 19-year prison sentence on a Level 2 felony charge of dealing in methamphetamine during Elkhart County Circuit Court proceedings.
Hildebrant was in court for sentencing after having recently pleaded guilty to the Level 2 felony charge of dealing in methamphetamine in an amount of 10 or more grams. He had also been facing a second, Level 4 felony charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, though that charge was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
According to court documents, the two charges stem from Hildebrant’s arrest in Elkhart County back in February of 2021.
Under his plea agreement, Hildebrant was sentenced to 19 years at the Indiana Department of Correction with five years suspended and five years on reporting probation. The remaining 14-year executed sentence will be served 10 years at the IDOC and four years on alternative placement at MCC.
Hildebrant was also ordered to pay court costs; fined $8,000, which was then suspended; ordered to pay a $200 drug interdiction fee; ordered to reimburse the Elkhart County Public Defender’s Fund the sum of $500 for the services of his public defender; ordered to provide a DNA sample at his cost if he has not already done so; and ordered to have an addictions evaluation and any recommended follow-up treatment.