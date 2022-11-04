SOUTH BEND — South Bend Civic Theatre recently announced the “Needs More Cowbell Challenge” fundraiser for the Yumiko & Jack M. Champagne Orchestra Loft.
South Bend Civic Theatre is inviting the community to join them in making a difference. They are raising money for the completion of the South Bend Civic Theatre Orchestra Loft; any donation will help make an impact toward the goal of matching the $50,000 donations from the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County and the naming sponsor of Yumiko and Jack M. Champagne.
The build and completion of the new orchestra loft has been an ongoing three-year project. They are asking the public for donations and help to spread the word about this fundraising effort. Share the hashtag #sbctcowbellchallenge on social media and challenge friends and family to donate to the cause. Donations can be made through https://gofund.me/b4569535.