ELKHART — Betsy Ayrea Delfine, the Director of Soup of Success, 907 Oakland Ave., developed the program in November of 1997 and is still directing it 25.5 years later.
She shared that the mission behind this organization is to empower women through education and resources to build self-esteem, develop independence and improve quality of life.
“We work with women, right where they are at in life and help them to move forward and make positive changes,” Delfine said.
She explained that the program was started after she discovered the difficult situations that women in our community go through during her time at a women’s shelter.
“I was working at the women’s shelter and realized that women were frequently put in difficult situations," she said. "If they chose to leave an abusive relationship, many times, they were then forced to accept public assistance. For someone who is unfamiliar with that system, it can be quite intimidating and sometimes feel degrading. I felt called to do something that provided support to women dealing with tough situations. Blessed that our agency, Church Community Services, also wanted to help women get “un-stuck” and deal with the root of the issues."
The Soup of Success program is a total of five months long, and Delfine shared what the process looks like.
“This is a five-month, life-changing opportunity for you to focus completely on yourself and practice better ways of handling and responding to things that are getting in your way," she said. "You need to be 21 or above, clean and sober for at least 6 months, and ready to take a good look at yourself and your situation and be willing to work on moving forward. There are classes on a wide variety of topics, career counseling, individual and group counseling and a hands-on business component where you will learn work skills like managing groups, SERV Safe food handling, shipping, inventory management, customer service, etc. And you will get paid for every hour that you are participating in the program."
The program is staffed with women and volunteers that work along with staff. Their production manager and production assistants are all graduates of the Soup of Success program.
“After graduation, we provide ongoing support for as long as a graduate would like," Delfine said. "We gather for reunion events, offer aftercare support groups and individual sessions, open our computer lab for job search or studying, help with mock interviewing practice, offer support if they run into a glitch, and do a whole lot of celebrating with them as they achieve their goals."
If interested in volunteering to help Soup of Success with their programing, Delfine shared that there are several opportunities.
“If someone is interested in volunteering, we work with a variety of individuals and groups who come in and help us make our soup, cookie and dip mixes," she said. "We have volunteers that enjoy sewing and help produce our mittens and trees that are upcycled out of wool sweaters. We need volunteers who can source sweaters with at least 30% wool content (Attention all garage sale people!) We also have several volunteers who teach a variety of classes with the women, including money management, beginning and advanced computer skills, relationship red flags, working through shame issues, BUTI Yoga, etc.”
She finished with the process of how to get involved with Soup of Success.
“Women who are interested in coming into the program may fill out the pre-application on soupofsuccess.com (Apply Now) button,” Delfine said.
Those interested in learning more can also call 574-523–1551.