ELKHART — The Elkhart County Convention & Visitors Bureau Tuesday congratulated Sonya Nash on her recent move to Executive Director at the LaGrange County Convention & visitors Bureau.
Nash begins her new role on Nov. 28, following a successful 23-year tenure with the Elkhart County CVB. She was the director of group & experiential sales and marketing and also the project manager of the award-winning Quilt Gardens exhibition.
“Sonya will be missed at the Elkhart County CVB, but her expertise and experience in the tourism and hospitality industry will continue to benefit northern Indiana through her new role,” said Levi King, president of the Elkhart County CVB board of directors. “Elkhart and LaGrange counties have long enjoyed a collaborative relationship in promoting this region to visitors and residents. We look forward to building on these strengths.”
For the Elkhart County CVB, Nash was responsible for marketing and sales to groups visiting Elkhart County for the area’s many tourism attractions and experiences. Many of those groups were drawn to Elkhart County by the Quilt Gardens, which celebrated its 15th anniversary in 2022 and have been recognized by the Indiana Tourism Association and American Bus Association for its excellence.