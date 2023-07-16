GOSHEN — A gathering of singer-songwriters met at Maple City Chapel Saturday to explore collaborative songwriting with other local artists, led by Christian music artist Jared Anderson.
“A lot of people write songs by themselves and they get stuck, they don’t know if it’s any good, or how to take it to the next level,” Anderson said. “Some people are really great with lyrics, but they’re not good with melody or really good with the music but don’t get the lyrics. When you look at any music charts, it’s rarely ever one person that writes the song. Taylor Swift is writing with other people, and this collaborative act is more productive often.”
Around 20 people attended the CoWrite event.
“This morning, we spent a lot of time talking about creativity, and what’s keeping up from getting that out in our music and art,” said Ryan Graham, executive pastor at Maple City Chapel.
Artists were divided into groups to collaborate in writing a piece of music, unlike anything any of them had written before.
“We talked about poetry’s place in society as announcing a greater imagination than just the economic structure of our society, a greater living and higher calling that’s more natural to us as creatures,” Anderson added. “We also talked about the voice and the mechanism that we have and how to activate it and to care for it properly.”
Graham, a singer-songwriter himself, explained how lonely the songwriting process can be, and the importance of finding like-minded people to work with to create great art.
“You tend to get stuck doing the same thing you always do, so this lets each other kind of push back and break things down and get to a better place,” Graham said. “The thing about songwriting is, people say, if you don’t put it on your calendar, you’re just not going to do it. This is one of those things where we all get it on the calendar on the same day and we do it together, and it’s so much better.”
For Graham, the opportunity to meet with other artists at CoWrite events is also a chance to bring back the spark.
“It’s almost like you were made to run, and you forget because you’ve been walking for so long,” Graham said. “You start writing again and you start unleashing that creativity and getting that music out and it’s like ‘This is what I was meant to do. This feels good.’”
Called to share the Lord’s Word, Graham said he’s also been passionate about music for much of his life.
“I was talking to my daughter about it last night — she’s 6, and she’s really trying to unpack what she’s made to do, and I was like ‘We can do multiple things.’ And she was telling her little brother later that night like, ‘You can play basketball and you can do cheerleading,’ and I think this is one of those things. Ultimately, I was made to serve the Lord and serve the church. Creatively, my outlet is through music and I love doing all of those things. I love doing all of those things it’s just if you talk about that innate creative language, using music is how I speak it.”
Anderson has hosted several CoWrite workshops in Colorado and in Chicago in the past, and said he’s never not been blown away by the results of the collaborations.
“The process itself is learning the craft, and navigating relationally into trying to produce something,” Anderson said. “The exercise in and of itself is the gift.”
At the end of the day, the groups presented their results to the larger whole.