ELKHART — The Elkhart County Symphony and the Elkhart Public Library confirmed four performances in their concert collaboration series “Songs in the Stacks” at the library’s main branch, 300 S. Second St., Elkhart.
The free mini-concerts are part of a year of festivities celebrating the 75th anniversary of the symphony in Elkhart County, a news release stated.
“Stories and music have universal appeal,” said Trevor Wendzonka, chief marketing officer of the Elkhart County Public Library. “We landed on the idea of pairing the two pretty quickly when we started talking about renewing our long partnership with the symphony. The first Songs in the Stacks program will even give the audience a third element to enjoy — visual art — along with the storytelling. That’s why this event will be great for all ages.”
“Songs in the Stacks” begins Thursday with a performance by symphony ensemble the Zephyr Wind Quintet. The 7 p.m. concert will include the musicians’ accompaniment of a reading of Barb Rosenstock’s The Noisy Paint Box, featuring the artwork of Wassily Kandinsky.
“The Symphony’s talented musicians deserve to be celebrated every year, just like our community’s long-standing ties to the musical instrument industry,” Wendzonka said. “But this 75th anniversary is special because it gives us all a chance to enjoy the group’s past accomplishments and bright future.”
The first event of this series has been rescheduled from its original date in September to Thursday. The second, the Brass Quintet, is scheduled for 7 p.m. Dec. 1, with music for all ages celebrating the holidays.
On Feb. 23, the Symphony String Quartet will present music in honor of President’s Day at 7 p.m. At 7 p.m. April 12, Music for French Horn and Harp with Deb Inglefield and Anna Hagen will conclude the series.
Each “Songs in the Stacks” concert is designed to fit into a one-hour block. This concert and the entire series are free and open to the public.