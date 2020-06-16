SHIPSHEWANA — Tourism was on full display Tuesday in Shipshewana as visitors from throughout Indiana and Michigan filled the community’s streets, one day after a new face mask order was issued in LaGrange County.
Many tourists ventured to the Shipshewana Flea Market, shops and restaurant without wearing masks, seemingly unaware of the new rule, which is aimed at reducing an increase in the spread of COVID-19.
The LaGrange County Health Department released the rule Monday, stating masks covering noses and mouths must be worn while people are inside public places, including public transports and vans; outdoor areas where distancing of at least six feet can’t be achieved; or at private places where social distancing can’t be achieved with those outside of a household.
By around 1 p.m. Tuesday, masks didn’t seem to be a common sight around Shipshewana.
Many people had no masks on as they browsed the stores at Yoder’s Red Barn Shoppes, or while grouped up at Yoder’s Meat & Cheese Co. — the two businesses are next door to each other along South Van Buren Street. Other shoppers did pull coverings over their faces when they entered the buildings.
Among the mask-less were Jared and Jolene Shultz, both of Wabash. They checked out the Red Barn Shoppes after visiting the nearby Shipshewana Flea Market.
The couple said they didn’t know about the new rule for LaGrange County. While they have to wear masks for work, Jared Shultz said he wouldn’t if he didn’t have to.
“I don’t even want to wear them. I hate them,” Shultz said.
Anita Harvey went down to Shipshewana from Chesaning, Michigan — a community near Saginaw — to also visit the flea market for the first time. She didn’t know about the new rule either. She said she keeps a face mask with her when she’s out.
“I have one in the car just in case,” Harvey said.
The health department’s order, as it was released, was posted on the Red Barn’s doors for visitors to read.
Marla Galbreath, store manager at Parker’s Outlet Center in the Red Barn, said she’s kind of on the fence about the rule.
On the one hand, she said she understands the need for precautions while serving varieties of customers. On the other, the business relies on tourism, and she’s afraid of losing customers.
“It’s hard to implement it,” Galbreath said. “We don’t really want to enforce it because we don’t want the customers to walk away.”
Speaking from behind a plexiglass screen at the Parker’s counter, Galbreath said she and other managers in the center met Tuesday morning to discuss the new order. They were torn because they want to abide by the rule, but they don’t want to lose customers in the process, she said.
“If I can stay six feet away from any customer and help and assist them. I’m OK with that,” Galbreath said.
She also pointed out customers aren’t going to shops where face masks are mandatory.
Behind the Red Barn, visitors flocked to the large outdoor flea market, wandering in pairs or groups through open-air aisles to the various shops and stalls.
Many people again wore no masks. They included Rachel Hopkins, of Plainwell, Michigan. She felt being outside and keeping a safe distance from others would provide an adequate defense against the coronavirus.
“The way I look at it, we’re outdoors,” Hopkins said. “To me, this is a much less threatening environment than indoors.”
She didn’t know about the new LaGrange County rule, and said rules in Michigan seem to change all the time.
The order included a plea for people to help limit the COVID spread and help reduce infections.
“Our county has witnessed a sharp rise in COVID-19 illnesses, and our best defense is hand washing, social distancing and wearing masks. Please do your part in stopping this disease,” the health department’s news release states.
As of noon Tuesday, the county reported 13 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing its total up to 294, figures from the Indiana State Department of Health show.
While LaGrange County’s order lists conditions in which face masks must be worn, Elkhart County has not taken that step.
The Elkhart County commissioners passed a resolution Monday that endorses guidelines the local health department released last Friday. The guidelines strong encourage wearing face masks in public facilities and at outdoor events where social distancing is difficult.
The resolution also calls for most gatherings to be limited to 50 people. The recommendation takes into consideration Indiana’s Back on Track plan, which now allows gatherings of up to 250 people as part of the fourth of five stages for lifting quarantines and reopening sectors of the state economy. The commissioners hope to keep gatherings at up to 50 people for the sake of trying to further limit the coronavirus spread.
