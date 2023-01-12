I hope you had a blessed holiday.
Mine was quiet and peaceful and I feel like I needed that. I did get together with friends. Typically I take off for Arizona right after Christmas to spend part of the holiday with my eldest son and his family, but the thought of booking that trip just overwhelmed me. So I put the trip off until spring (Lord willing).
But I had a great FaceTime visit with them and the girls really made my Christmas. Six year old Emma is not a fan of FaceTime and usually doesn’t talk but this time she was pretty engaged. We were taking turns opening gifts—they sent me a stocking and Emma picked out my gifts. So Emma kept saying “It’s Grandma’s turn” and was blowing me kisses. Two year old Isabel gave me the greatest gift though as she said “Thank you”, “Merry Christmas” and for the very first time “I love you.” Hearing my youngest granddaughter say “I love you” made my heart grow three sizes.
I think it may have been Divine Intervention that kept me from booking that trip when the frigid weather and blizzard conditions hit, delaying flights all over the country.
The New Year brought some challenges to my family. My sister-in-law in Maryland had surgery on Dec. 29 and then had to be rushed to the emergency room in the middle of the night on New Year’s Eve with a returning C-Diff infection but thankfully she was okay and is recovering well from her surgery. She looked good on her birthday, which she shares with my brother.
The day after their birthdays I received some scary health news myself. I’m not ready to share specifics yet as I’m still processing the news, but I have every reason to believe my prognosis will be good. I’ll know more in a few weeks.
But that news brought an outpouring of support from friends and my sisters-in-Christ at church, which I so appreciate. I was able to reassure my siblings that I had a support system here and reassure my Arizona son that there was no need to quit his job and move his family in with me — as much as I’d love for them to live closer.
We always anticipate with the changing of the calendar from one year to the next that something magical will happen and this New Year will be the Camelot year. Reality is that every year brings good and bad, opportunities and challenges and opportunities to make something good out of the bad. One reassuring things is you find out the people who really care about you (and those that don’t) when you’re facing a personal challenge.
So while I’m not entirely sure what this New Year is going to hold for me; I know there’ll be good days and bad; times to celebrate births, weddings and birthdays and times to grieve losses. There’ll be days that are hectic and busy and days that are slower.
The day that I’m writing this I saw a quote twice on the same day. I don’t remember hearing or seeing this quote before and the fact that I saw it twice on the same day within a couple of hours made me sit up and take notice.
The quote was “Get busy living or get busy dying” and it’s from The Shawshank Redemption. I first saw it on a friend’s Facebook post and then just a couple of hours later I saw it on the T-shirt of a Ukrainian man who was doing a news interview. I take it to mean we should live our lives to the maximum because our time on the earth is precious and the older I get the shorter the days seem. If you’re not making the most of each day then you’re just biding time until the time is over.
Some days I feel like I’ve not made the best of the day. That’s why I do a goal journal ever year on New Year’s for every area of my life. The problem is if I don’t refer to it during the year, those goals likely don’t move.
So maybe my biggest goal and challenge this year should be to check in on my goal journal.