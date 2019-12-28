NAPPANEE [mdash] Willis J. "Willie" Miller, 63, of Nappanee, died at 2:07 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, of natural causes at his residence. He was born Sept. 16, 1956, in Bremen, to Jacob and Lala (Schlabach) Miller. Mr. Miller lived his lifetime in this area. He was a 1975 graduate of North…