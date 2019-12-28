Joseph Weiser | The Goshen News Ezra Shenk, 4, helps his brother Brennan Shenk, 6, pick up leaves for city of Goshen leaf collection on Emerson Street in Goshen Oct. 18.
Joseph Weiser | The Goshen News Adam Scharf celebrates his victory in the Goshen clerk-treasurer's race Nov. 5 with supporter Adam Carter of Goshen while his daughter Sidney Scharf, 7 months, tugs on Carters' nose. The Democrats gathered for a post-election celebration at Ignition Music Garage.
Joseph Weiser | The Goshen News Kittens awaiting adoption at the Elkhart County Humane Society Oct. 17 check out what the photographer is doing.
Joseph Weiser | The Goshen News Waterford Elementary second-grader Mckayla Adair, 7, of Goshen, makes her move in a game of chess during a chess club meeting Dec. 17 at the Goshen school.
Joseph Weiser | The Goshen News Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman, right, shows off his shoe to Goshen Chamber of Commerce President Nick Kieffer during the chamber of commerce annual meeting at the Maple City Chapel Dec. 5. Kieffer and Stutsman had a contest where people could vote on who had the worst costume.
Some favorite photos from 2019
Goshen News photographer Joseph Weiser captured moments in time during 2019 with his photographs. Here are some of his favorites.
