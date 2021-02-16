GOSHEN — Monday night’s storm system that blanketed the area with anywhere from 5 to 8 inches of snow caused schools to close Tuesday, but otherwise no real problems.
About 16 homes in the area of C.R.s 21 and 36 were without power Tuesday morning, but according to Northern Indiana Public Service Co. Public Affairs Manager Dana Berkes that outage was from a vehicle that struck a pedestal at 9:17 a.m. There were no reports of outages due to the storm, she said.
All local schools closed, with all but Elkhart schools opting for an e-learning day.
Goshen Schools Superintendent Steve Hope said of the snow day, “The city of Goshen has been doing an excellent job of keeping up with street and sidewalk clearing this winter and with those efforts Goshen has been able to have school when surrounding districts have had delays and closures. However, last night’s snow was pretty fast and furious leaving us all with quite a bit of clean up this morning.”
ISTEP testing was to begin Tuesday at Goshen High School. Hope said, “We are simply adjusting our ISTEP testing by a day.”
Meteorologist Rachel Cobb with the National Weather Service of Northern Indiana said that most of Goshen received between 5 and 7 inches. There was a report of 9 inches in Elkhart, but there was a lot of blowing as well.
She said the forecast had Goshen receiving 7 to 10 inches, so actual snowfall was on the lower end of what was predicted.
Out in the middle of the snowfall were Goshen Street Department crews.
Street Commissioner David Gibbs, “We just kept a small skeleton crew through the evening hours until about 10 p.m. (Monday) night to minimize accumulations. The rest of the crew started at 2 a.m. They worked on the main streets until it stopped snowing and then worked on the secondary streets.”
The street department has 22 people who plow snow. He explained that the crew that had stayed until 10 p.m. consisted of six people. The other 16 came in at 2 a.m. and then that first crew of six came back in at 6 a.m. Everyone stayed until the main, secondary and majority of alleys were cleared.
The heaviest part of the snowfall came while most of Goshen was asleep.
“There were occasional whiteouts,” Gibbs explained of what crews experienced. “We had pretty bad drifting to work with for the first half of the morning. We had to break out some extra equipment to deal with that.”
Once the wind died down, street crews were able to stay on top of the situation better, he said.
Gibbs added that the street department will remove snow piles as time allows and will get them cleaned up.
Cobb added that people who were cleaning up after the snow should bundle up because of negative windchills. Tuesday morning, wind chills were at -10 and Tuesday night they were expected to be -5. In those conditions, it would only take a half hour for exposed skin to develop frostbite, she said.
More snow is expected to move into the area Wednesday, but Cobb anticipates only seeing an inch. And then temperatures are expected to rise to 35 degrees Sunday. It will be the first time the area has been above freezing since Feb. 4
