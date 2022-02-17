GOSHEN — Michiana was expected to wake up to 4 to 8 inches of snow Friday, while also facing flooding.
The National Weather Service of Northern Indiana on Thursday issued a flood warning for the Elkhart River in Elkhart and Noble counties.
The Elkhart River in Goshen had already reached action stage of 6 feet before 1 p.m. Thursday and was expected to crest at 7.7 feet sometime Saturday, a number which is subject to change. A level of 7 feet is considered minor flooding.
"These river rises will shift ice within the river and could lead to ice jams," the alert reads. "This forecast is based on unobstructed flow and does not factor additional rises associated with ice jams."
Chris Morris is a hydrologist with NWS.
"We did get a report of an ice jam, that was blocking water behind the jam," Morris said, adding that this took place in Goshen, near the intersection of C.R. 36 and Indiana Ave.
Morris added that the river should crest around Saturday morning and drop below flooding by Sunday morning, and gradually withdraw during early next week.
The NWS advises to turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.
NWS asks people to report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when they can do so safely.
NWS meteorologist Hannah Carpenter said that Goshen was expecting snowfall in the 6 to 8 inches range.
"There could be a little bit of freezing rain or sleet," she added.
With countywide reports of road flooding, along with standing water and rain, this make pre-treatment of roads for the incoming weather system impossible, she said, adding, "It will depend on how much the road crews will be able to clear off [Thursday night]."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.