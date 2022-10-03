NEW PARIS — Smoker Craft hosted a grand opening for its new 200,000-square-foot boat-production and warehouse facility on Monday.
Smoker Craft President and CEO Doug Smoker delivered remarks about the completion of the new building. Following that, Smoker Craft Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Marketing Peter Barrett, introduced U.S. Sen. Todd Young, who spoke. Other speakers included Elkhart County Commissioner Suzie Weirick, and R. Yoder Construction General Manager and County Councilman Steven Clark.
A prayer was held in honor of late Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-District 2, who was killed in a car crash Aug. 3.
After the event, Smoker gave a tour of the new facility. During the tour a Smoker Craft employee demonstrated an automated nose cone-forming robot that is the first step in automation for the company.