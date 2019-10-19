New Paris — Eighth-grade students from Elkhart Community and Bethany Christian schools were able to learn firsthand how to make a pontoon boat Wednesday when they took a trip to Smoker Craft Inc.
During the visit to the boat manufacturer, students were taught how to install chairs for the boats, as well as other basic engineering skills.
Students were given a guided tour of the plant, during which they were introduced to everything that goes on at Smoker Craft, including welding, railing fabrication and furniture assembly. They also learned about quality control at the plant, which produces about 20 boats each day.
The event was held for Manufacturing Day, which, according to Horizon Education Alliance, is “a national celebration of modern manufacturing meant to inspire the next generation of manufacturers.”
Elkhart County Manufacturing Day is implemented through a partnership with HEA and includes all seven Elkhart County school districts, Bethany Christian Schools and more than 75 local businesses, according to the HEA website.
For more information, visit heaindiana.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.