GOSHEN — Jim Smith has been announced as a presenter of the Lifelong Learning Institute of Elkhart County 2020 Midwinter Lecture scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 8.
Smith, who grew up in Muskegon County, Michigan, earned a bachelor's degree in biology from Bob Jones University. About two weeks after graduation in 1967, he and Sherry Weldy were married at the First Christian Church in Wakarusa. During that summer, Smith worked as a general laborer helping to build the first building on the Greencroft campus.
He then spent two years at Clemson University, working toward a master's degree in zoology; some years later he completed a master's of business administration at Liberty University. During the Vietnam War era, he was an officer in the U.S. Air Force, serving three years in the Air Training Command near Denver, Colo.
After leaving the Air Force, Smith and his family relocated to Elkhart County, where he took a position in project management with the Ames Division of Miles Laboratories. Ten years later, he accepted a marketing position with Zimmer, working primarily with total hip and total knee implant systems. He retired from Zimmer in February 2004.
In 2002, Smith joined the board of the Pumpkinvine Nature Trail in Goshen; after his retirement from Zimmer, he served as executive director until leaving the board in 2011. During his time, Smith helped resolve property issues on the Pumpkinvine corridor, raise public awareness for the project and raise funds to include the writing of grant requests for building much of the trail.
Since his retirement, Smith also served three years on the Goshen City Plan Commission, the majority of that time as commission president.
For 11 years, he served as chairperson of the steering committee of New Perspectives on Faith, a ministry of the Outreach Commission at College Mennonite Church.
Smith is an avid Pickleball player, researches family genealogy when he gets the chance and plays trumpet in the Lake Area Community Band, a wind ensemble which performs twice yearly at Greencroft.
The Smiths reside in Goshen, where they recently celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary. They have two daughters, Audra, who lives in Fort Wayne with her husband and three children; and Kendra, who lives near Charlotte, N.C., with her husband and two children.
This is Smith’s third time as a presenter in the Midwinter Lecture Series.
The free event will take place at the Greencroft Community Center Jennings Auditorium, 1721 Greencroft Blvd.
