Slow down. Pay attention. Know the land you inhabit.
Those are wide open statements.
They don’t have any clear reference points, or benchmarks, or anything to measure against. They are so broad and nebulous that they almost become farcical, like a platitude, something nice to say but essentially meaningless. Slow down from what? Pay attention to what? What should I know about the land, and how much of it do I inhabit?
Nevertheless, these statements have power. They catch our attention, or catch us off guard. I think there are a lot of us who whisper these ideas to ourselves, or hear snatches of them in a song or in an article, and cause us to pause. We stop for a moment in the busyness that surrounds us. We let our heart rate settle. For a few breaths we imagine a slower pace, a slower life, where we recognize our own needs and those of others around us, where we identify a bird’s song or a leaf bud. And then we keep moving.
There are so many reasons its hard to do these things — slow down, pay attention, know the land. There are so many competing interests in our lives, and in the lives of everyone else. It feels as impossible to explain why we can’t do these things as it does to understand what they mean. “Why am I so busy?” and “Why can’t I slow down?” are opposite sides of the same coin. Flipping it doesn’t clarify anything for us.
In pure economic terms, slowing down, paying attention, and knowing the land, just don’t make money. At least not in the era of the free market economy. This partly helps to explain why its so hard to do these things. If there was a metric that could be applied to them, to tie some kind of productivity quotient to them, so that we could see a dollar value to compare, then maybe we could get paid to do these things. But of course, there is something antithetical — not to mention, likely self-defeating — about turning the act of slowing down or watching a squirrel line its nest with oak leaves into something which must “get done” or produced.
Here at the beginning of the era of climate change we are beginning to pay people to pay attention and know certain things about the land. This is of course because of the gathering consequences of two centuries of externalized toxins and pollutants in our landscape and atmosphere. We are being forced to pay attention and know our land because of the mounting costs associated with not doing these things. It is becoming valuable — in a free market sense — to pay attention and know the land because it can save us money.
The conundrum is not lost on any of us, I suppose. Paying attention and knowing the land takes time. Slowing down — making time and space — is really a prerequisite for those intentions; in order to pay attention (to all kinds of things) and to know the land (in any number of ways) requires slowing down. But how much do we need to know? And how much do we need to pay attention to? Is it a question of quality or quantity? And ultimately, how slow can we afford to go?
So, I’ve wandered pretty deeply into the theoretical and philosophical weeds here. Which is fun for a little bit. But what I want to get at is how can we really, truly, actually slow ourselves down? From the vantage point of resilience – applied to just about any organism or organization that I can think of – a commitment to more/bigger/faster is never sustainable. Often, I think, its disastrous.
Moments of concentrated effort are realistic and necessary, but slower, maintenance-style pacing is how we thrive. In spite of how busy we allow ourselves to be, we know that this is true. This is why we crave the moments when we can fully immerse ourselves in the things that give us most meaning, when time disappears.
Slowing down is maybe ultimately a matter of trust and faith, like de-escalating an arms race. We’re afraid of being left behind if we don’t keep up. So we keep trucking along….to wherever it is we’re going. Slowing down takes courage. And practice, I’m guessing. Especially when there is only intuition to guide us, to help us know what the right pace is.
This is why paying attention goes along with slowing down. And since the land is an essential arbiter of our lifestyle – lifestyle maybe being the manner in which we most fully express ourselves – we have to slowly, thoughtfully get to know the land in order to be adequately supported by it.
Slow down. Pay attention. Know the land you inhabit.
