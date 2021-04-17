GOSHEN — Spring’s color palette is popping. Goshen News photojournalist Joseph Weiser captured some of the unfurling colors this past week. Images were captured at the following locations: Krider “World’s Fair” Garden in Middlebury, DeFries Gardens in New Paris, along South Main Street in Goshen, and the Kercher Road bridge overlook in Goshen.

Joseph Weiser is a photojournalist for The Goshen News. Contact him at joseph.weiser@goshennews.com or at 574-533-2151, ext. 328.

