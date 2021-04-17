GOSHEN [mdash] Vicki Kaye Mansfield, 71, of Goshen, passed away at 8:36 a.m. on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at her home. She was born on Dec. 7, 1949, in Decatur, to George and Virginia Elaine (Crowle) Rice. She grew up in Dixon, Ohio and attended Crestview High School in Convoy. She was marr…