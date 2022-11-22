GOSHEN — On Friday night at the Goshen Salvation Army, several Elkhart County agencies gathered in the banquet hall to eat and watch a documentary called “Invisible Homeless Across America.”
The agencies included the Goshen and Elkhart Salvation Armies, Saving Grace, Guidance Ministries, First Light Mission, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, the Goshen Police Department and St. Joseph Police Department.
These individuals gathered to wrap up Homelessness Awareness Week. Earlier in the week, the Elkhart City Homeless Coalition hosted other events to both serve the community and bring awareness to the homeless population in the community.
Chris Ulery of Saving Grace led the week of events, which included a “sleep out,” where participants experienced some of the life of homeless residents. She shared that the two other events included a resource fair on Monday morning and throughout the week the Elkhart Salvation Army had a giving tree.
“We did the resource fair on Monday where we had haircuts, and they could get immunizations, and then we just had resources like scarves and hats,” Ulery said. “Then there’s a giving tree at the Salvation Army in Elkhart where you get scarves and hats off the tree. We did a bit of a food drive and just went to a few organizations and then this.”
She said that this week was shared with the Elkhart City Homeless Coalition during the meeting and led to more organizations participating in the week.
“The Salvation Army in Elkhart and then, for resource fair which was part of the week, Anthem Blue Cross was there and they had never been there before. So, there was a couple of new ones that participated in this week,” she said.
Ulery explained that her goal for the week was to not only connect organizations in the community but to help the community know the many resources available to help.
“I hope it helped the organizations connect with each other and then I hope that it brings awareness to the community to know what resources are out there and to the homelessness because right now they aren’t doing very well,” Ulery said.
Capt. Kendra Hixenbaugh from Goshen Salvation Army explained that this event is great for all the organizations to spread awareness as a unit.
“Anything with multiple agencies in the county together I just think is amazing because we can do so much more together than apart,” she said.
She explained that the reason this event is held at the Goshen Salvation Army is because it is a good place to bring visible awareness to homelessness.
“From what I understand it’s been done here in years past before I even got here. It’s just we have a good spot and we’re on a busy road to be visible to people,” Hixenbaugh said.
Hixenbaugh shared that this event offers an opportunity to truly be able to experience a little piece of the lives of the clients that they serve.
“For me, it’s important to see what it is that the people we serve experience,” she said.
For more information go to www.stdavidelkhart.org/elkhart-city-homeless-coalition/.