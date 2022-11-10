Skillet to perform at 2023 4-H fair

GOSHEN — Christian rock artists Skillet will perform Sunday, July 23, 2023, at 8 p.m. on the Grandstand Stage at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair.
Tickets will go on sale Nov. 18 at 10 a.m., and can be purchased online at 4hfair.org.
Formed in Memphis, Tennessee, in 1996, the band currently consists of husband John Cooper (lead vocals, bass) and wife Korey Cooper (rhythm guitar, keyboards, backing vocals) along with Jen Ledger (drums, vocals) and Seth Morrison (lead guitar), according to Wikipedia.
Ticket prices are: Track seats, $30; standing room, $25; and grandstand seats $10.
To learn more, visit www.skillet.com.