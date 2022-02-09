Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Occasional snow showers. Low 26F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.