NAPPANEE — This year there will be six contestants who will compete for Miss Apple Blossom during the 44th annual Nappanee Apple Festival Scholarship Pageant Thursday night.
The pageant will take place at 7 p.m. in the Kountry Cabinets Entertainment Tent at the Depot Plaza.
The newly crowned Miss Apple Blossom queen will receive a $1,000 scholarship; the first runner-up, a $750 scholarship; and second runner-up, a $500 scholarship.
Contestants will be judged on stage presence, interview, essay and biographical information. The judges will also be looking for a contestant who will provide a bridge between youth and the Nappanee business community; be a positive role model for Nappanee’s youth; represent Nappanee throughout Elkhart Country in a positive manner; be an ambassador for the Apple Festival, and possess a high level of communications and public speaking capabilities.
There’s also a People’s Choice award, which is voted on by pageant attendees. The contestant getting the most votes will receive a cash award.
Voting for the People's Choice honor will remain open until intermission on the evening of the pageant. To cast a vote for a contestant, each voter must pay $1 along with signing the signature page for the People’s Choice prize. Voters can vote more than once. Participating in the People’s Choice award is optional and has no effect on the outcome of the pageant and does not affect the judges’ decisions.
This year’s contestants are:
- Christina Hickman, Miss Affairs to Remember. She is a freshman at Taylor University and the daughter of James and Stefanie Hickman.
- Melody Goddard, Miss 1106 Hair Quarters. She is a freshman at Vogue Beauty College and is the daughter of James and Carolyn Goddard.
- Taylar McKinley, Miss Kimi’s Hair Designs. She is a junior at Goshen College and is the daughter of Pat McKinley.
- Samantha Markham, Miss Hoosier Custom Ag. She is a junior at NorthWood High School and is the daughter of Rosanne Markham and the late Dr. David Markham.
- Grace Caffee, Miss Phil Hahn & Associates. She is a junior at Clinton Christian and is the daughter of Joe and Cheryl Caffee.
- Kali Wolf, Miss Happy Tails Pet Grooming Salon & Hotel. She is a senior at Northridge High School and is the daughter of Cliff and Lisa Wolf.
