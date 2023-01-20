GOSHEN — A new business in town.
The Green Bee is a sister-owned refinery and zero-waste shop featuring sustainable plastic-free products and local handmade, eco-friendly items located at 108 W. Washington St.
The sisters are Brandy Nichols and Ashley Anglemyer.
Customers may bring in their own container to refill with common household goods such as laundry soap, dish soap, self-care products, lotions and shampoo.
The business’ hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. They are closed Sunday and Monday.
Green Bee’s primary focus is to reduce waste, especially single-use plastics, according to the sisters. At the shop, customers will find locally made crafts, gifts, and home decor, many of which are repurposed and recycled items.
The business can be found on these social media platforms: Facebook and Instagram with the username @thegreenbee22 and visit their website www.thegreenbee22.com.