ELKHART — A single-vehicle crash resulted in the hospitalization of one person Thursday morning in Baugo Township.
Samuel Rose, 21, Elkhart, was driving a white 2016 Kia Optima south on C.R. 3 south of C.R 26 at 11:52 a.m. when he ran off the west side of the roadway and struck a tree.
He was transported to Elkhart General Hospital for his injuries.
THEFT
- Miriam Hilty reported to Goshen city police at 10:43 a.m. Wednesday theft from her apartment at 215 W. Madison St. by someone she knew.
- Jarrod Brugh reported to Elkhart County deputies that around 4 a.m. Wednesday someone entered his unlocked vehicle at 53586 Spring Mill Dr., Elkhart and took an EAA .357 revolver.
- Trent Lee Evans reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 11:45 p.m. Monday and 7:20 a.m. Tuesday someone stole a wireless charger from a vehicle at 23375 Delaney Lane, Elkhart
- Charles Hoyle reported to Elkhart County deputies that between Dec. 28 and Jan. 4 someone stole his license plate from his vehicle at 30984 Riverbend Circle, Apt. 3.
- Chee Choong reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesday someone took the license plate from his 2010 Nissan Altima at 24467 Belmar Dr.
FRAUD
- Polly Hoover reported to Goshen city police fraudulent activity on her debit card at 1:48 p.m. Wednesday.
- A representative of Wal-Mart, 2304 Lincolnway East, reported a case of ticket switching on Dec. 8, Dec. 10, and again on Dec. 17, by the same person at 2:11 p.m. Wednesday, to Goshen city police.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Kelly Phenis reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 4 p.m. Monday and 2:30 p.m. Tuesday someone cut an exhaust pipe while attempting to steal the catalytic converter from a vehicle at 58658 County Road 9.
FORGERY
Melissa Short reported to Elkhart County deputies that either on Dec. 16 or Dec. 19 she went to Red D Mart, 51451 State Road 19 and received a counterfeit bill.
SHOPLIFTING
- Jessica St Germain reported to Goshen city police a shoplifting at 7:43 p.m. Wednesday at Low Bob’s Tobacco, 434 W. Pike St.
- The Goshen Police Department received a report of shoplifting at Wal-Mart, 2304 Lincolnway East Dec. 12.
- Menards manager Jay Jessen reported to Goshen city police a man leaving the store, 1925 Lincolnway East, with unpurchased items, at 5:17 p.m. Wednesday.
FLEEING LAW ENFORCEMENT
While attempting to stop a vehicle for a registration violation at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday at West Wilden Avenue and Peddler’s Village, the vehicle fled from Goshen city police and was not located.
HIT-AND-RUN
Elkhart County deputies responded to a call at 7:58 p.m. Wednesday regarding a crash at C.R. 9 and C.R. 28. A white truck was traveling south on C.R. 9 when the river failed to stop at the intersection, causing the truck to crash into a blue BMW passenger vehicle. The driver of the truck fled the scene.
ARRESTS
Willie Johnson Jr., 35, was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger under 18 years of age and being a habitual traffic violator at 1:07 a.m. Thursday following a traffic violation at C.R. 16 and Ash Road. During the stop, Johnson showed signs of impairment and refused all resting. A search warrant was later requested and granted, and the results are pending.