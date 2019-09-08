KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — A Silver Lake woman died Saturday in an apparent golf cart crash in Kosciusko County.
According to a police report, emergency personnel responded to a call around 4:25 p.m. regarding an unresponsive woman next to a golf cart on C.R. 100 West, south of C.R. 1200 South.
First responders attempted to resuscitate Cynthia Owens, 65, of Silver Lake, who was lying in the ditch. Owens was determined to be the sole occupant of the golf cart and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Kosciusko County Coroner’s Office.
The cause and manner of Owen’s death are pending the results of an autopsy.
The preliminary investigation indicates the golf cart, traveling southbound, entered the ditch alongside the roadway, at which point Owens possibly fell off of the cart before it returned to the roadway, according to the report.
The crash remains under investigation by the Kosciusko County Fatal Team and the Kosciusko County Coroner’s Office.
Members of the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office, Claypool Police Department, Silver Lake Fire Department, Parkview EMS and the Parkview Samaritan Air Ambulance responded to the scene.
