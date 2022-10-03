ELKHART — A Silver Alert has been declared for a woman last seen in Elkhart.
Alicia Delacruz, 26, is believed to be in extreme danger. She was last seen in Elkhart around 4:10 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, according to Elkhart city police.
Delacruz is described as a 26-year-old white female, 5-feet 1-inch tall, 270 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and slip on shoes with flower print.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070 or by phoning 911.