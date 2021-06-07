Sydney Gunter

Sydney Gunter

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a 15-year-old Elkhart County girl.

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Sydney Ray Gunter, 15, 5-feet 8-inches tall, 120 pounds, brown hair with blue eyes, last seen wearing yellow one-piece button-up pajamas, and believed to be in a white 2017 Ford Mustang bearing Indiana license plate TY2975.

Gunter is missing from Elkhart and was last seen Monday at 2:30 a.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone who has information on Gunter is asked to contact the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office at 574-533-4151 or call 911.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you