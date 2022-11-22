Silver alert declared for Elkhart woman

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Elkhart woman.
The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Nancy Brown, 32, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 140 pounds, blonde hair with blue and green tips with brown eyes, last seen wearing pink and gray flannel pajamas.
Ms. Brown was last seen Nov. 10 at 10 p.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
Anyone with information about Ms. Brown is asked to contact the ECSO at 574-533-4151 or call 911.