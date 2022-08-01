ELKHART — The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Antonio Mikell, a 15 year old black male, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 120 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a "Trump 2020" T-shirt and pajama pants with Christmas lights, and carrying a silver suitcase.
Antonio is missing from Elkhart and was last seen on Saturday, July 30, at 3:15 p.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, according to police.
Anyone who has information on Antonio Mikell is asked to contact the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office at 574-533-4151 or by calling 911.