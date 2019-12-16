Milford Public Library sponsored “The Reindeer Show” for Milford residents Thursday evening at the Milford Community Building.
“Angel Angie the Elf” from Silly Safaris brought a selection of Santa’s cuddly creatures — including a reindeer — for area residents to see.
This is the fifth year for the program, according to Milford Library Director Julie Frew, and a large crowd came out for the program, which allows the audience a chance to interact with the animals.
Reportedly even one of Santa’s reindeers took an early ride in order to visit the participants at the end of the program.
