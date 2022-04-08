We’ve been experiencing roller coaster weather the last few weeks with a pattern of its own — highs of 50’s followed by a day midweek where it reaches 70 (or close to it) only to crash back down to the 30’s with a threat of snow by the weekend.
It’s been wreaking havoc with my sinuses. I also feel like my spirits have been on the roller coaster ride, too — hitting the giddy spring fever high when temps get up to 70 degrees and getting discouraged when the Fahrenheit drops back down. Never mind trying to figure out what to wear —winter coat to spring jacket to winter coat again!
The robins have been really active the past couple of weeks and Murphy the cat has been running across the room when he sees and hears the birds outside the living room window. Seeing them and the buds on the trees have given me hope but the other day I spied something that really lifted my spring spirits!
I have this yard ornament that is a metal windmill and the propeller part keeps flying off in the high winds so I was actually re-attaching that when I looked down and saw several of my hyacinths had not only popped up out of the ground but had the start of flower buds on them.
That was pretty exciting for me so I thought I’d check out my other landscaping beds. There were some tiger lily greens sprouting up and then I saw signs of life in my Lenten Rose plant I just planted last summer. Not only was there new leaf growth, there was a flower! And I thought right away, that’s why they call it Lenten Rose because it blooms now during Lent! (I know, duh!)
I was so excited to see that blooming flower! I took photos and put them on social media. I’m always giddy when I see those first crocuses, daffodils and tulips popping up but I was extra excited about the Lenten Rose.
Last May I had two of my grandchildren — Logan and Kyley for the day and it was a beautiful, warm sunny day so we went to DeFries Gardens and took lots of pictures. I noticed the foliage and flowers of plants that I liked but didn’t know what it was. So I posted the photos on social media and asked my gardener friends what it was while I also searched. We all came to the conclusion that it was Hellebore — also known as Lenten Rose.
Later in the summer I had a friend’s husband and father-in-law redo landscaping beds so I was eager to shop for new plants. I had a wish list of plants including Rose of Sharon—another shrub I was a fan of because it blooms late in summer. (I once stopped at a person’s house in Nappanee to ask what the bush was in her yard that was blooming at the end of August.) I also wanted a new rose bush, a new hosta, a red twig dogwood, pussy willow shrub and Lenten Rose. I wasn’t sure if I’d find the last two, but an online search showed that the local Lowe’s had them.
I went shopping and got all the plants on my wish list except I couldn’t find the pussy willow. I regretted not purchasing another Lenten Rose plant but my understanding is that they spread.
I’ve always loved perennials for the anticipation of seeing them rise up again each year. It’s like greeting an old friend when those lilies, tulips, hyacinths and peonies reappear each year. Some like the peonies have a short bloom life so that’s why I like having perennials that bloom at different times.
Annuals are beautiful too and I do purchase them every year but perennials definitely give you more bang for your buck. They cost more up front but can last for 20 years or more. Besides, as far as I’m concerned, nothing beats that sense of anticipation and joy from seeing the once dead plants rising from the earth with new life.
That’s what this whole season is all about, isn’t it? It’s a season of hope, a season of new life, a season of Resurrection. So while riding on this weather roller coaster I hold onto the knowledge that soon, very soon spring will take hold for good and winter will be a memory again.
