GOSHEN — A little more than 800 people turned out to cast their ballots in Elkhart County during the first day of early in-person voting Tuesday.
The vote centers in Goshen and Elkhart reportedly had steady traffic as voters lined up throughout the day after the early polls opened at 8 a.m. The process will continue throughout the month leading up to Election Day on Nov. 3.
“There were people here 15–20 minutes early, and it’s been steady ever since,” Thomas Butler, an election board employee, said around 1 p.m.
Butler was among the staff at the vote center at First Presbyterian Church along East Lincoln Avenue in downtown Goshen. He estimated the average wait time to vote around lunch was about 40 minutes.
By the end of the day, Elkhart County Clerk Christopher Anderson said 802 people had voted — 417 in Goshen and 385 in Elkhart — according to data he was provided about 10 minutes after the polls closed at 4 p.m. He didn’t expect the number to fluctuate much higher than that as the final voters of the day took their turns.
Anderson called the turnout significant for day one of in-person absentee voting.
David Miretti, of Goshen, voted early for the first time Tuesday. After casting his ballot at First Presbyterian Church, he said he, his wife and sister-in-law had gone together to vote in an election they view as important.
“I think there’s a lot at stake. And I think that it’s really a choice between two different futures for the country, and so, I feel it’s more important than usual,” Miretti said.
He also said he thought the process went smoothly, estimating he waited about 10–15 minutes to get through the line a little after 1 p.m.
Dennis and Pam Mench, of Syracuse, experienced a longer wait time, estimating they’d been in line for about an hour, but they didn’t complain about the wait.
“It was pretty good. It was all right,” Dennis Mench said.
“The waiting time wasn’t as bad as I thought it’d be. We only had to do it about an hour,” Pam added.
Tuesday was the first time ever for the couple to vote early. They made the decision to go the Goshen vote center Tuesday based on scheduling since they said they have a family appointment to keep Nov. 3.
Other voters were veterans of the early in-person process.
Jim and Diane Kuhlenschmidt, of Goshen, said they lined up to cast their ballots as soon as possible in case illness or other issues prevent them from voting later. Terry and John Keller, of Goshen, also said they wanted to get the process out of the way now.
“I know who I’m voting for, and I’m not going to change my mind,” Terry Keller said.
She said she’s used to voting early since she’s been a poll worker in the past. This year is different for her.
“I’m not working at the polls this time because I’m a senior,” Keller said, indicating she’s concerned about COVID-19 transmission.
But she and John also said they felt safe enough to vote in person. So did Miretti.
“The new protocols made me feel really safe. And it didn’t feel any different. I felt that my vote was safe, and that it would be counted,” Miretti said.
Butler said poll workers did their best to maintain social distancing and keep the vote center sanitized. He also praised voters for wearing masks in the building.
“I’ve been really happy everybody’s been wearing masks. Everybody. I haven’t seen a single person without a mask,” Butler said.
Most workers at the site also wore masks.
Anderson said the county’s vote centers are stocked with personal protective equipment such as masks and plexishields; social distancing markers are on the floors; gloves are also available, as well as disinfectants and hand sanitizers. Disposable stylus pens and Q-Tips are also provided for voters to use on the touchscreen voting monitors instead of their fingers.
Anderson stressed that while poll workers are required to wear masks, voters will not be turned away from the centers if they choose to not wear a face mask.
He also said steps were taken Tuesday to help move voters through lines as wait times increased.
“We are aware that this is a busy voting season, and we have taken steps to make sure we can process voters in an efficient fashion,” Anderson said.
Measures included adding a third pollbook with a staff person to maintain it at each location to open up new lines. Ten voting machines were also available instead of the usual five, he said.
Early in-person voting continues 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday at the vote centers in Goshen and Elkhart. The process then resumes next week and continues through Nov. 2. The schedule and locations can be found on the county clerk’s website at https://clerk.elkhartcounty.com/en/voters/about-voting/absentee-voting.
