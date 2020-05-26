GOSHEN — Goshen Board of Zoning Appeals members Tuesday approved the installation of six signs at Goshen Intermediate School, which is under construction.
Board members will allow three illuminated wall signs for the new school, two of which will extend above the roof line of the building, two non-illuminated wall signs, and one monument-style freestanding sign, for a total of six signs for the property.
The new school is at the northwest corner of the intersection of Greene Road and Ind. 119. The property was annexed into the city in December 2018 and construction began on the school in June 2019.
Sitting on approximately 35 acres, the school building itself covers over three acres. The property is zoned Agricultural A-1 and was previously agricultural use. Surrounding properties to the north, east, and south are residential.
According to Rossa Deegan, assistant planning and zoning administrator for the city, the requested variance was needed by GCS due to the fact that schools are currently considered a conditional use by the city, and as such are limited to just one monument-style freestanding sign and one non-illuminated wall sign, which can’t extend above the roof line of the building.
“Schools are permitted as a conditional use in all zoning districts but are limited to one non-illuminated wall sign not exceeding 36 square feet in area and not extending above the roof line, and one monument-style freestanding sign not exceeding 36 square feet in area and 5 feet in height,” Deegan said. “Because the proposed signs exceed what is allowed, they require a use variance from the conditional use requirements.”
As approved, the details of the six proposed signs are as follows:
• Three illuminated circular logo signs, each approximately 75 square feet in area. One of the signs will be placed on the south facade, facing the south property line, while the remaining two will be placed on a large architectural element projecting from the east side of the building, with one facing north and one facing south, and both placed above the roof line of the building;
• One non-illuminated sign approximately 18 square feet in area at the bus entrance on the west side of the building;
• One non-illuminated sign approximately 52 square feet in area at the main entrance on the east side of the building; and
• One freestanding monument sign located in the southeast corner of the property. This sign will be approximately 50 square feet in area and 6 feet in height, and will include an electronic message center.
According to Deegan, both the size of the property and the school, as well as the number and sizes of the proposed signs, are considered reasonable by city staff, and as such it was recommended that the petitioner’s request be granted based on the following considerations:
• The distribution of the six proposed signs throughout the approximately 35-acre property poses no threat to ingress/egress on the subject property or traffic on adjacent streets and roads.
• The proposed illuminated and non-illuminated signs will be installed at distances hundreds of feet from neighboring properties, while the placement of the proposed freestanding sign — a sign that is only slightly larger than what is allowed — surpasses the minimum setback requirements.
• The subject property is approximately 35 acres in size and the proposed signs will match the scale of the site. It will be the location of one of the largest schools in the city, and the permitted signage for schools will not adequately serve the needs of the property.
• The zoning ordinance only allows one non-illuminated sign and a relatively small freestanding sign for a school. While such restrictions may be ideal for a school serving a neighborhood, they are inadequate for a school that will serve every fifth and sixth grade student in the school corporation, the staff said.
• The subject property is a former agricultural use that was recently annexed into the western edge of the city to provide a vital educational need to the community’s children. Approval of the variance to allow signs that are appropriate given the size of the property and the services provided by the school support numerous parts of the Comprehensive Plan, including the goal to provide and maintain excellent public facilities and supporting the school corporation as it prepares students with knowledge and skills.
Deegan noted that the signs are currently scheduled to be installed in the spring of 2021, and as such the petitioners requested that the variance last a full year, rather than the typical six months.
The board’s members agreed, and the requested use variance was approved unanimously.
INTERMEDIATE SCHOOL
The new Goshen Intermediate School is one of three projects included in the school corporation’s $65 million referendum project approved by district voters during the 2018 primary election.
As approved, the referendum project involves construction of a new intermediate school for grades 5 and 6, conversion of the existing middle school to serve grades 7 and 8, plus an addition and a number of renovations at the high school.
Construction of the school is expected to be completed by early July of 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.