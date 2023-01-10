GOSHEN — A new signage plan is being proposed for Goshen redevelopment projects with the goal of better notifying the community about upcoming projects, as well as the status of projects already in the works.
The new plan was presented for initial public discussion during a meeting of the Goshen Redevelopment Commission Tuesday afternoon, where it received unanimous support from the commission’s members.
Helping to present the plan was Goshen Redevelopment Director Becky Hutsell.
“Councilwoman Julia King and Council President/Redevelopment Commissioner Brett Weddell have initiated conversations with city staff regarding the use of signage to better notify the community regarding property status and potential upcoming projects,” Hutsell said in introducing the discussion. “While limitations exist for privately owned property and what we can require, the commission controls all properties that they have acquired and the idea of establishing a policy regarding what types of signage we display and when it is displayed is being proposed.”
According to Hutsell, the topic of a new signage plan was originally brought up during the agreement negotiations with Ariel Cycleworks for the former Western Rubber property, as many community members felt that they were unaware that proposals had been solicited and that a potential project was being considered.
Hutsell noted that during the course of recent internal discussions regarding the proposed signage plan, the following potential sign types have been identified for RDC projects:
1. “Future Project Site owned by Goshen Redevelopment Commission – RFP to be issued for Development Proposals in (date).” — An example of when the RDC would place this sign would be the former D&T Muffler Shop at 113 W. Jefferson St. The RDC has owned the property for a year and has not yet issued an RFP. Hutsell noted that such a sign could be displayed to let people know 1) who owns it, and 2) when the RDC will be soliciting development proposals.
2. “Goshen Redevelopment Commission seeking Development Proposals for this property. For more details, contact the Department of Redevelopment at (574) 533-6805.” — Hutsell explained that such a sign could be displayed during the time that the RFP is open and proposals are being accepted.
3. “Proposals being considered for this Goshen Redevelopment Commission property. For more details, contact the Department of Redevelopment at (574) 533-6805.” — Such a sign could be displayed once proposals are received for potential development options to inform the community so they can participate in the process through public meetings, Hutsell explained.
According to Hutsell, all signs, sizing, color and placement would need to be vetted through both the Goshen Planning Office as well as local sign companies to determine what would work best.
“Ideally, the first two sign types could be reusable — with the option of listing dates if desired,” Hutsell said. “The third type of sign could definitely become more expensive and we could also consider other options to direct the community to information online regarding proposals received.
“Staff is looking for feedback from commissioners regarding a policy for future signage,” Hutsell added. “We’d like to implement some type of signage when we release the RFP’s for the property at Third and Jefferson (streets), the townhomes property along River Race Drive, 113 W. Jefferson as well as the Montieth/Dispenett properties that we’ve acquired to ensure that interested parties are notified of the RFP.”
As Tuesday’s presentation was just a discussion item, no formal action on the signage plan was taken by the commission’s members, though they did voice unanimous support for Hutsell continuing to explore the creation of such a plan moving forward.