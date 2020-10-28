GOSHEN — Pringle Park’s recently installed splash pad will soon be officially named in honor of the local service organization that gifted the project to the city.
During their meeting Tuesday afternoon, members of the Goshen Board of Zoning Appeals approved a request by the Goshen Parks and Recreation Board for a use variance to allow an additional freestanding sign at Pringle Park, located at 1912 W. Lincoln Ave., where city parks are currently only permitted one non-illuminated monument-style sign.
According to Tanya Heyde, superintendent of the Goshen Parks and Recreation Department, the Pringle Park splash pad was gifted to the city by the Rotary Club of Goshen earlier this year as a legacy project aimed at commemorating the club’s 100th anniversary.
“The finished project consists of a 1,600-square-foot splash pad, landscaping and benches, and a connecting walkway,” Heyde said of the site. “While the construction of the splash pad project did not require petitioning to the Board of Zoning Appeals, the Goshen Parks and Recreation Department is now requesting a variance for the installation of a sign within Pringle Park at the new Rotary Splash Pad, identifying it as such.”
According to Rossa Deegan, assistant planning and zoning administrator for the city, Pringle Park currently has two existing signs, one of which is located at the entrance to the parking lot on Lincoln Avenue, while the second is located at the entrance to the Goshen Little League parking area on Greene Road.
“The petitioners are proposing to add a third sign by the splash pad,” Deegan told the board. “The proposed sign is approximately 7.5 feet in height and 24-square-feet in area. Because parks are a conditional use permitting only one monument style sign not exceeding 5 feet in height, this proposed third sign requires variance approval.”
Deegan noted that he feels approval of the proposed sign is warranted, given that the sign will be non-illuminated and located approximately 290 feet from the closest residential use.
“Pringle Park is substantially larger than many parks in Goshen, including neighborhood parks, but is subject to the same conditional use requirements for parks,” Deegan said, noting that the park is approximately 14.3 acres in size. “Bakersfield Park, Burdick Park, Church Park, Dorothy McFarland Park, and Reith Park are just several examples of neighborhood parks in the city at approximately 1 acre or less in size.
“Given that information, a third relatively inconspicuous sign in this large community park is warranted,” he added. “Goshen’s Comprehensive Plan seeks to ‘increase the awareness of the community’s recreational resources.’ A sign at Pringle Park’s new splash pad will help achieve that.”
The board’s members agreed, and the requested use variance was approved unanimously.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Approved a request by Marshall King and Bethany Swope for a developmental variance to allow a 156-square-foot sunroom to be added to a duplex located at 605 Gra-Roy Drive.
• Approved a request by Brian and Anna Yoder Schlabach for developmental variances to allow both the construction of a detached garage and the addition of a parking space attached to the existing front yard driveway for a property located at 620 S. Seventh St.
