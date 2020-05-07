NEW PARIS — Two suspects are accused of leading police on a two-county pursuit and then opening fire on a Ligonier police officer Wednesday night near New Paris.
Nicholas Slabach, 23, LaGrange, and Kyla Slabach, 22, Howe, are both jailed in Elkhart County following their arrests along C.R. 142.
The pursuit initially started in Kendallville, but Kendallville police lost track of the vehicle the duo was in. A Ligonier police officer then spotted the vehicle north of the city around 7:20 p.m., and the chase resumed, Ligonier Police Chief Bryan Schearer said.
Eight on-duty and off-duty Ligonier officers were involved in the pursuit, as it wound along several county roads, westbound into Elkhart County before ending northwest of New Paris. Police from Elkhart County, Goshen, Milford, Syracuse, Wolcottville, Avilla and the state police assisted in the case, Schearer said.
The Slabachs ditched the vehicle and fled on foot into a field with a tree line and a creek in the area of C.R. 142 east of C.R. 19, according to Schearer and a report by Elkhart County police.
A Lignonier officer followed the suspects and, during that chase, Schearer said shots were fired toward the officer. No bullets struck the officer or vehicles. And there were no injuries.
“Everybody was OK,” Schearer said. “We’re just very, very fortunate that no one was injured.”
Kyla Slabach was caught first, followed by Nicholas Slabach. They were taken into custody around 8:50 p.m., or about 90 minutes after Ligonier police picked up the pursuit, according to Schearer.
Nicholas Slabach was jailed on charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and resisting law enforcement. Kyla Slabach was jailed on a charge of resisting law enforcement.
