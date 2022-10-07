GOSHEN — HeartStrings Sisters at Goshen Retreat Women’s Health Center has been named the beneficiary of a fundraising program by Shoe Sensation in Goshen. Donations from generous shoppers will help cover the cost of a screening mammogram at the Retreat for women who could not otherwise afford one.
“Through HeartStrings Sisters, we are able to connect women in need with financial assistance so they can benefit from this important health screening,” said Dr. Fiona Denham, breast surgical oncologist at Goshen Retreat Women’s Health Center. “The generosity of Shoe Sensation and their customers gives more women in our community access to the breast cancer screenings they need and the support they deserve.”
Shoe Sensation and its employees have raised money for breast cancer awareness and research since 2013.
"Not only are we raising money for breast cancer research on a large scale as a company, but we are also raising money for our local community and the people who live and work in the area," said Kim Larimore, market sales director of Shoe Sensation. "Our hope is to make a difference in Goshen and help spread awareness every time a customer walks into our store."
To make a donation, visit Shoe Sensation and ask to donate, or round up the total of a purchase. Donations will be accepted until Oct. 17.
HeartStrings Sisters provides free screening mammograms to uninsured, low-income and underinsured women. Women in Elkhart County who are concerned about the cost of a mammogram can contact Goshen Retreat for information on financial assistance to cover out-of-pocket expenses at 574-364-4600.