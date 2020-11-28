GOSHEN — The sun came out Saturday, shining over Goshen on a chilly, pre-winter Saturday as people shopped stores along Main Street downtown. The day became a sort of metaphor for merchants during the 2020 Shop Local Weekend: Pretty good, but not the best, which was kind of expected.
“There are fewer people coming in, but that’s to be expected, I guess,” said David Widmer, co-owner of Reverie Yarn, Décor & Gifts. “We know it’s going to be slow, and we’re just accepting it, I guess, as much as anything; just knowing that this is going to be a slow year, and that’s part of the whole virus.”
Widmer said he was happy with the number of people who shopped at the store, 201 S. Main St. He also hoped sales from the day would help balance the rest of the year, but he’s not expecting it to.
And Widmer’s not alone in having cautious hopes.
“We need this weekend to be good. So far, it’s looking like it’s been OK,” said Kristin Saner, co-owner of Fables Books.
She and several store owners said foot traffic for the annual Thanksgiving weekend event, which encourages people to shop at local small businesses, was down compared to recent years amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Though those with shopping components on their websites noted the day was bolstered by online sales.
“I have a big online base already, and I was mobile also, so that’s really helped,” said Rebecca Haab, owner of Twisted Britches Boutique.
Haab said a lot of her customers have been supportive, and tend to show up when she features an event or release a new product.
The business as a storefront is new downtown. Haab said she launched it about three years ago, primarily online. She sold children’s clothes at first, and then added a women’s line about a year later. The children’s wear is designed by her and produced by a seamstress company, she said.
With success accumulating, Haab decided to open a space. She signed the lease on the shop at 213 S. Main St. in March, shortly before the first COVID cases started appearing in Elkhart County in March. Her original plan to open in April was delayed until June.
She said she feared the risks of opening a new store during the summer of 2020, but went forward with it anyway.
“I was like, ‘Well, let’s do it. Let’s try it.’ We’ve already put the work into it. We’ve remodeled, and we had the inventory. So, I was like, we don’t have other mobile events because of cancellations and stuff with COVID,” Haab said.
She added she’s glad she decided to go for it as customers browsed the racks, looking at apparel and gift items.
Those customers included Lindsay Kauffman of Goshen, who was at Twisted Britches with her mother and sister, checking out the clothes deals.
Kauffman said shopping local on the Saturdays after Thanksgiving has kind of become part of a family tradition. Supporting small businesses is important to her.
“Goshen does such a great job with their downtown shops. And I think keeping those available and popping — I mean, there’s so many businesses down here for people to enjoy. So, I think that just supporting them especially in a time like we are in now is just even more important than it has been in the past,” Kauffman said.
Next door, in-person shopping at Fables Books was “OK,” but slower than it had been from the previous Shop Local Weekend, Saner said.
“It’s down from last year, but I think that was to be expected with the pandemic. I’m still fairly pleased with the traffic,” Saner said. “I wish we could go back to normal, but that’s just not reality.”
The company’s new website has helped move book sales via online orders, which has been useful for people who aren’t currently comfortable with shopping in-person, according to Saner. The challenge for her, however, has been more traffic to the site, www.FablesBooks.com.
Saner pointed out that while research shows book sales are up amid the coronavirus pandemic, Amazon is dominating those sales. Independent books stores aren’t faring as well.
“We know people are reading. It’s just where are they getting their books from,” Saner asked. “And our goal is to get them to support us so that we can continue to be here next year.”
Outside of downtown, Goshen Floral & Gift Shop Inc. stayed low-key Saturday compared to prior years. Owner Sally Stutsman said the business, 1918 Elkhart Road, usually hosts a big open house with fun elements like cookies and an appearance by Santa Claus. But this weekend, she said she held a soft open house with some sales.
“We haven’t seen the crowd that we see on that open house day, but I didn’t anticipate that either with, you know, how things are,” Stutsman said.
But while the weekend celebration was muted, Stutsman said the floral company was busy with call-in and online orders for delivering arrangements, not just over Thanksgiving but throughout the year.
She said flowers have helped serve as messages from people unable to visit others, as well as symbols during funerals or for inspirational moments.
“People are doing this when they can’t do other things. That’s what comes into play for us,” Stutsman said.
With business active as it has been, Stutsman believed the company will be OK at the end of the year.
