GOSHEN — Foods, games, music, sales and auctions in the name of helping others are all continuing this weekend at the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds.
The Michiana Mennonite Relief Sale began Friday night, and will continue Saturday until 2 p.m.
Sales include plants such as succulents and violets, crafts, artwork, quilts, food vendors, and baked goods — and there’s a lot.
“We came in [Thursday] to set tables up and there were already hundreds of plants waiting for us,” plants coordinator Len Harms said.
The Michiana Mennonite Relief Sale’s largest draw, the quilt auction, begins live at 8 a.m. Online bidding began ahead. There are more than 200 handmade quilts from local fiber artists from the area with proceeds for the entire weekend going to Mennonite Central Committee.
The multi-denomination ministry works in 45 countries throughout the world, providing relief, development and peace work.
“We respond to disasters like hurricanes, earthquakes, droughts, and we respond in areas of conflict like Ukraine right now,” said Eric Kurtz, executive director of MCC Great Lakes. “We’re just wanting to follow Jesus’ call to meet people where they are.”
Donations such as hygiene kits, school supplies and also funds, support those in need around the world.
“That’s really what all of us many throngs of volunteers going in are here to do,” Buller said, “to try to help those disadvantaged in Pakistan, Afghanistan, Ukraine, places around the world where people have had to endure hardships.”
The Mennonite Relief Sale brings in roughly $300,000 per year, thanks to year-round support from hundreds of volunteers.
“People are very generous,” Kurtz said. “That’s why we’re able to make money is because of all the volunteers."
Last year board chairman Jim Buller said the sale grossed about $500,000, netting $360,000 after costs to keep the sale going this year were taken out.
Buller also noted that this year the committee is excited to be using buildings at the fairgrounds for food vendors instead of the typical food tent they’ve used in the past.
“We’re excited because it feels like the food booths are in a closer proximity, which will allow a little bit more sharing and still, the ability to take in the sound stage,” he said.
Another silent online auction is ongoing as well with a variety of items ranging from local artwork to vintage children’s toys to custom experiences.
“We really wanted to take that next step in collaborating with local artists that can share their work with our community and share it in a way that it’s for the betterment of the world,” said silent auction coordinator Bob Kauffman.
“In my mind, if you look globally, universally, however you want to look at things, I can’t go to Syria and help the refugees with cups of cold water — I can’t do it," said previous coordinator Jep Hostetler. "I’m too old and I can’t go. But I can do this and raise money for MCC, which actually does the work.”
Hostetler even auctions off a home night of magic tricks, and 10 months of one baked good made by him per month. The silent auction is ongoing and ends at 11:30 a.m. sharp Saturday.
Throughout the weekend, roughly 20,000 people are expected to attend.
For more information, a schedule of events, or to participate in an auction online visit www.mennonitesale.org.