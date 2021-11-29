GOSHEN — The victim of a Sunday shooting has been identified by Goshen police.
Oscar A. Martinez de la Rosa, 21, Goshen, was driving a 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck north on Harrison Street when he was struck by a bullet just before 12:37 p.m., according to a crash report filed by the Goshen Police Department.
The report reads that an "unknown subject fired a firearm in the direction of V1," before it crashed.
De la Rosa lost control of his pickup truck after being shot. The truck continued traveling along Harrison Street and the front bumper collided with the rear bumper of a parked 2004 Chevrolet Silverado owned by Javier Perez Torres, Goshen.
At that time, police reported, Martinez de la Rosa's passenger Christian Adrian Bueno Resendis attempted to take control of the steering wheel. Resendis was able to turn the truck right onto Clinton Street, according to police. The truck then struck the rear bumper of a parked 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck owned by Grevil Hagerman, Goshen. Hagerman was standing next to his vehicle when it was hit and it consequently struck him, according to police.
The 2019 Ram continued to travel east on Clinton Street and struck a mailbox at 1012 Clinton St. Police reported that the Ram was traveling east at a high rate of speed when Resendis jumped out of the passenger's side of the vehicle. The front of the Ram then collided with the rear bumper of a 2011 Kia Sorento owned by Barbara Stubblefield, Goshen.
The Ram then came to a stop against the Kia, police reported.
De la Rosa was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries. No updated information on his condition has been released.
Hagerman complained of neck pain, but refused medical treatment at the scene.
No other people were listed as injured on the crash report.
Police reported earlier that several shots had been fired.
Officers also located property damage due to bullet holes in several nearby homes.
The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating.
