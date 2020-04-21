GOSHEN — A Goshen man is said to still be hospitalized in South Bend with serious injuries after investigators allege he was shot by a suicidal Bristol man Sunday north of Goshen.
Victor Kibit, 41, was identified Tuesday as the victim of the shooting outside the Speedway gas station at U.S. 20 and Ind. 15. The suspected gunman, Rex Horton, 34, of Bristol, faces an attempted murder charge.
Horton told investigators during questioning that he was dropped off at the gas station and had been contemplating suicide. He was also carrying a shotgun on the property when Kibit drove up to him in a pickup truck. As Kibit spoke from the truck, Horton allegedly pointed his gun and, “shot at him,” investigators quote him as saying in the probable cause affidavit. The document was filed Tuesday.
Horton said he didn’t know Kibit at the time.
One witness told investigators a man was seen with an apparent gun walking into an area nearby where tractor-trailers were parked. The man, allegedly Horton, had walked to a pickup truck that Kibit drove into the area. As Horton and Kibit spoke, the witness said three gunshots were heard, and the truck’s window shattered. The witness then saw Kibit leave the truck and walk to the gas station while bleeding, the affidavit shows.
Another witness also heard gunshots and then saw Kibit in the gas station covered in blood. The suspect was seen crossing Ind. 15 where he hid in a ditch before walking onto the Gallops parking lot across from Speedway, according to the affidavit.
Police found Horton with a shotgun at Gallops. He was then taken into custody.
Kibit had been shot three times, investigators said. He was airlifted to Memorial Hospital in South Bend with what’s described as life-threatening significant internal injuries, according to the affidavit.
Formal charges against Horton are expected to be filed in Elkhart County Circuit Court. He remains jailed without bond, and his initial court appearance is set for April 30, the affidavit shows.
