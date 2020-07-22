NAPPANEE — The shooting death of a Nappanee man apparently did not involve foul play as the investigation into the case remains underway.
Joe Riegsecker, 28, died after he was shot Tuesday. Elkhart County police responded to the scene around 5:30 p.m. at a property, 29864 C.R. 56, west of Nappanee.
Elkhart County Coroner James Elliott confirmed a gunshot wound was the cause of Riegsecker’s death following an autopsy Wednesday. The manner of death was pending while the investigation continued, he said.
Mark Daggy, commander of the Elkhart County Homicide Unit, said foul play doesn’t appear to be behind Riegsecker’s death.
No other details about the case were released as of the publication of this story.
