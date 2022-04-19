WAKARUSA — Steve and Deb Shively were surprised with the news that they were chosen to be this year’s Maple Syrup Festival grand marshals. The couple, who thought they were going to a meeting about tractors, was surprised at an event in their honor Thursday night.
Committee parade chairwoman Cindy Hill shared that everyone on the committee felt honoring the Shivelys in this way — especially after the year they’ve had and after all they’ve done for the festival for so many years was appropriate.
Both Shivelys contracted COVID last year and Steve was seriously ill. They also lost their 30-year-old special needs son, Alex, to the disease.
The committee had a special honor for Alex, too, as representatives from ADEC were present at the Grand Marshal Celebration. Recently, a group made up of members of the Board of the Wakarusa Maple Syrup festival, the Wakarusa Chamber of Commerce, and friends and family members of the Shively family figured out a way to honor Alex’s memory and show their appreciation and love for his parents. Instead of one way, they came up with three.
Committee member Amy Wenger said the committee raised money to purchase a three-wheel bike in memory of Alex, who enjoyed riding bikes. The bike is custom-made for adults with disabilities and has been gifted to the Day Programs of ADEC in Alex’s memory. The bike is bright yellow, because Alex loved SpongeBob SquarePants, and has a plate on the back that says “Big Al,” which was a nickname for Alex.
For the festival, the bike will be on display at the second way Alex is being honored: The Alex Shively Information Booth. The booth was built by Steve and his students.
Wenger and Hill both spoke about how much Alex helped at the festival, too.
“He was our trash guy and he took it seriously,” Wenger said.
Deb is the executive secretary of the Wakarusa Chamber of Commerce so she is very involved in many aspects of the festival. Steve has been right there with her, helping in a variety of ways. They will lead the parade Saturday morning, which is the third way Alex was honored.
