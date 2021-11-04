SHIPSHEWANA — Arlene Lazzaro has been chosen as this year's ceremonial grand marshal of the Shipshewana Light Parade, set for this Saturday.
Lazzaro, with her husband Carl, moved from Fort Wayne to Shipshewana in January 1972. She taught second grade for 21 years at Shipshewana-Scott Elementary School while raising four daughters.
Lazzaro served as the president of the Shipshewana Town Council from 1983 to 1990. After a break, she again served on the town council from 2010-2020. She also served on the original park board and the storm water board for several years.
Lazzaro "has been a pillar of the community and a great servant to the Town of Shipshewana," parade organizers stated in a press release.
The parade is part of Lighting of Shipshewana, a day-long event that culminates in a parade and tree lighting ceremony this Saturday.
Events will be taking place all day through town, with most stores opening at 10 a.m. There will be food vendors as well.
Along Harrison Street, most stores will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. there will be a scavenger hunt. People can pose for photos at staged areas along the street. People can warm themselves with hot chocolate, doughnuts and other foods served up by local food vendors in the afternoon and into the evening as they wait to watch the Shipshewana Light Parade.
Also taking place at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at The Blue Gate Theatre is “The Christmas Tree Ship: The Musical.” Tickets are $38.95. Performances will be inside Blue Gate Music Hall,
175 N. Van Buren St.
A synopsis of the musical from Blue Gate reads: “In November 1912, a man known as “Captain Santa” stood at the helm of The Christmas Tree Ship. It was transporting Christmas trees from Upper Michigan to the Chicago area’s underprivileged and wealthy alike when it encountered a violent storm on Lake Michigan. Now, on a mission to keep her family’s legacy alive, his widow has to come to terms with the lake and all it represents to her. But can she do it? Daughter Elsie believes together they can, and has a surprise in store for her mother that will change everything.”
To purchase tickets and for other performance dates, go online to thebluegate.com.
On the front porch of Davis Mercantile, Father Christmas will greet children from 3 to 7 p.m. The mercantile is located at the corner of Harrison and Main streets. There will be cookies and hot chocolate at Aunt Millie’s for $3.
And then beginning at 7 p.m., stepping off from the Shipshewana Flea Market grounds, the Light Parade will begin.
The route has been extended this year and will run north on Morton Street to North Street, turn left, and then turn south on Ind. 5. There will be a left turn onto Main Street, a right onto Harrison, a right onto Middlebury Street and then a left onto Ind. 5 to continue south to the Flea Market entrance again.
People are invited to take chairs and blankets to watch the parade.
Finally, the town’s Christmas tree will be lit at approximately 7:45 p.m., or following the parade, at the Main Stage on Middlebury Street. The ceremony lasts about 15 to 20 minutes.
As for parking, the downtown area parking spots will fill up quickly. Extra parking has been added at the town park and ball fields with shuttle service being provided to the downtown.
Organizers said that Ind. 5 will be closed starting at 4 p.m. from North Village Drive to Farver Street on the south side of town. A quick detour with signage will be clearly marked to help people find available parking and shuttle to a spot within walking distance of the parade route, the press release reads.
Those who park downtown may not be able to leave immediately following the parade due to street closures and traffic.
