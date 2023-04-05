GOSHEN — Road construction returned to Shipshewana this week.
With several projects planned throughout the downtown area, the city has already acknowledged in a press release several months ago that the projects will make passing through town difficult at times, but says, “when it’s done the Town will be far better off for the effort and patients shown by all.”
So far, the city has completed work at West Middlebury Street from State Street going West to the corporation limits, removing the existing blacktop and laying a new surface as well as lawn restoration and re-seeding, along with several other areas including parts State Street near Middlebury Street, School Street, Ind. 5, and Summy Street.
This spring, INDOT is back, rebuilding Ind. 5 from U.S. 20 to School Street with a new blacktop road surface, a center turn lane, two pedestrian crossings, curb and gutter, buggy lanes, and sidewalks.
The project will cover East Davis Street to Morton Street, continuing east onto Easterday Drive.
“It’s going to be a hard period regarding vehicle movement and road closures, but it needs to be done,” Shipshewana town manager Robert Shanahan posted to the town’s website. “I’ll be working for the Town through this time, just remember call me with your concerns or problems and I’ll try to fix them.”