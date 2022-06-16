SHIPSHEWANA — More than 500 people were registered for the Shipshewana Quilt Festival by the time early-enrollment ended last Friday. There’s still space and time to register, though, and learn a new skill from some of the many quilting experts slated to be at the four-day-long weekend festival.
“It’s an opportunity for quilters to come together,” said Event Coordinator Andrea Henderson.
The Shipshewana Quilt Festival will take place from Wednesday through June 25 and feature dozens of notorious lecturers and topics.
“It’s a different lineup of people this year, so there’s always a variety,” said Andre Yoder, owner of Yoder Department Store which organizes the Shipshewana Quilt Festival. “We try to balance it with different types of quilting. Every year there is something different.”
Lectures for the weekend include Robin Pickens, “My Journey into Fabric and Quilt Design”; Melody Miller and Devon Iott, “Get to Know Ruby Star Society”; Amanda Murphy, “Planning Your Quilt”; and Mary Miller, “Mary’s Stash of Comedy, Music & Inspiration.”
“There’s just a lot to do,” Yoder said. “The first day is lectures all day. Some people come for specific things but others come for all the different types of things. There’s lectures on Wednesday, a quilt academy on Thursday, and on Friday, there’s a workshop. There’s so many different things to do. A lot of people that come like to do as much as they can as opposed to just staying for an afternoon.”
Workshops are Devon Iott and Melody Miller of Ruby Star, “The Fabric Design Process”; Toni Steere“; Panels at Work”; Penny Haren, “Tips and Tricks For All Skill Levels”; Natasha Somerville, “Demystifying Color”; Rebecca Haarer, “Shipshewana’s Amish Quilt Making Heritage”; Toni Steere, “Concept to Quilt”; Maria De Groot, “Creative Gifts and More”; and Robin Pickins, “Precutes Please! Why I Love Precuts and How I Use Them.”
There will also be activities including a quilting bee for the whole skill range from beginners to experts to try their hand at hand-quilting an Amish-made quilt at a Shipshewana home. The cost to participate is $28-$30. Reservations are required but the activity is available during the Shipshewana Quilt Festival as well as other times throughout the year for groups of eight or more. The Carriage House is located at 5280 S. 500 West, Topeka.
There will also be a special exhibit, “Quilts of Iceland,” by Gudrun Erla, a native of Iceland.
Presenters Robin Pickens, Amanda Murphy, Ruby Star Society, Toni Steere, and Maria DeGroot will also offer meet-and-greets as well as demos at Yoders Department Store and The Cotton Corner on June 23 and 24.
There will also be a vendor mall at Farmstead Inn, 370 S. Van Buren St., from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The entrance fee is included for those registered participants. Daily passes are $6 and weekly passes are $9 each with children 10 and under free.
On-site registration begins Tuesday. The $15 processing fee will be charged regardless of when a person enrolls for workshops and lectures. Remember that workshops require supplies, which will need to be planned for in advance. Programs range from $21 to $39
For more information, visit https://www.shipshewanaquiltfest.com/