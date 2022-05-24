MIDDLEBURY — A Shipshewana man died in a two-vehicle crash at C.R. 4 and Packard Drive, near Middlebury, at 4:45 a.m. Monday.
Killed in the crash was Justin Bowen, 33, Shipshewana.
According to a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office, a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Douglas Dehoff, 35, Goshen, was headed east on C.R. 4, and turned north onto Packard Drive and into the path of a 2004 Suzuki Cruiser motorcycle. The motorcycle was driven by Bowen and was westbound on C.R. 4.
Bowen was pronounced dead at the scene. Dehoff had leg pain and was taken to Goshen Hospital for treatment.
The crash remains under investigation.