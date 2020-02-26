ELKHART — As an Elkhart woman waits to be sentenced for murder, a Shipshewana man is now charged with helping her move the victim’s body two years ago.

A case was filed against Ronald Feller, 62, Wednesday, charging him with a Level 5 felony count of assisting a criminal who committed murder and a misdemeanor count of failure to report a body. An arrest warrant was also issued.

Feller allegedly helped Cindy Goodwin — apparently a longtime friend or acquaintance — drag the body of John Mullins from her apartment to a nearby wooded area and partially bury it there on April 1, 2018. His alleged involvement came after Goodwin shot and killed Mullins in the apartment along Visscher Drive at the Walnut Trails complex in Elkhart, police said in the probable cause affidavit in Feller’s case.

That affidavit also provides new information about the murder investigation since the document in Goodwin’s case was sealed when she charged about a week after Mullins’ death.

Goodwin, 52, pleaded guilty to murder Feb. 6, admitting in Elkhart County Circuit Court she killed Mullins. She faces a 45-year prison sentence and 10 years of probation as part of the plea agreement. Charges in another case and an alleged probation violation would also be dismissed.

+2 Woman pleads guilty to murder in man's shooting death GOSHEN — An Elkhart woman faces a nearly 50-year prison sentence after she admitted to killing a man nearly two years ago.

Goodwin saw Mullins at My Dad’s Place bar near Simonton Lake where he worked the night of March 31, 2018. The two left the bar in the early morning hours of April 1 and went back to Goodwin’s home, the affidavit in Feller’s case shows.

That night, police said Goodwin messaged a friend on social media with texts like, “I did something bad,” and “he’s dead, I shot him,” the affidavit shows. A witness also saw Goodwin with a man at a car outside her apartment. The car trunk reeked of ammonia, the witness said, and Goodwin was seen walking to a nearby wooded area, according to the document.

A call on April 2 led police to investigate a shooting at Goodwin’s apartment. A blood trail, drag marks and disturbed foliage led police to the woods, and Mullins’ body was found, partially buried, with the help of a K-9 unit, the affidavit shows.

Investigators also found human blood on Goodwin’s car and in her home, including on a pair of jeans and on couch cushions that were in the bathtub with a bottle of bleach. Goodwin had claimed her cats vomited on the cushions, police said. A gun was also found under a pillow where she kept it, the affidavit shows.

In January, about a month before she pleaded guilty, Goodwin told police Feller helped her move Mullins’ body. Feller was then interviewed a few weeks later and gave similar details.

According to the affidavit, Feller told police when he arrived at Goodwin’s apartment April 1, he saw Mullins’ body on her couch. Goodwin asked him to help dispose of the body, and at some time in the day the two tried to put it in Goodwin’s car but couldn’t. They then wrapped the body in a blanket, dragged it into the woods, covered it with foliage and left, the affidavit shows.

The charges against Feller were filed in Elkhart County Circuit Court. A warrant for his arrest was also issued.

When Goodwin pleaded guilty, Judge Michael Christofeno took the plea under advisement without accepting it or ruling on a verdict that day. He scheduled March 26 as Goodwin’s sentencing date.

The probable cause affidavit in Goodwin’s case, which lays out the case for why a person is charged, apparently remained sealed as of Wednesday.